City council is expected to vote Tuesday on the approval of a new $550-million arena in East Victoria Park, which will see the cost split evenly with the Calgary Flames organization.

If approved, the arena would be the most expensive facility of its kind in Canada, backed by more city funds than any other hockey rink.

The vote also comes as Calgary’s city manager asked the Flames to allow for an extended public consultation period.

“I have made the request and I’ll be providing all members of council with a response before 1 p.m.,” said Glenda Cole at Monday’s council meeting.

Cole’s request for more public engagement comes in response to separate letters received last week from Coun. Evan Woolley and Coun. Jeromy Farkas.

Farkas says this is the wrong time to pour city money into a project like a new arena, especially after council recently approved $60 million in budget cuts.

“Out there you’re actually losing support for this deal by ramming it through in this way,” Farkas said.

“So there’s a lot of people who are still open to the idea of a new arena, but you’re losing them when rushing through this process.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi disagrees with the notion more time is needed to consult. He notes the city had already received more than 4,300 calls and email submissions in regard to the arena, representing what he calls a high level of public feedback.

“I don’t think we need to have endless discussion and consultation after 4,300 people have read it so far and digested it enough to give their opinion,” Nenshi said.

“The real question is, what are you going to do with the time? If we express this though the month of August, people will say ‘everyone was on holiday the month of August.’ It’s not that complex a deal to understand.”

Coun. Jeff Davison, chair of the Events Centre Assessment Committee, also said the public is more than informed.

“Councillors have received hundred of emails, there’s been a significant amount of chatter on social media, not to mention the tens of thousands of people that were engaged with Calgary Municipal Land Corporation that went out initially looking at what people want for this district,” Davison said.

“After this, if this deal moves forward we’ll have a significant round of consultation to talk about, what is it that we actually want to build together to integrate into the community for the betterment of Calgarians.”

If the deal is approved, construction on the new arena would begin in 2021 and be completed a few years after.

There continues to be concerns, however. Coun. George Chahal cited unknowns on land transactions associated with the deal, causes for termination in the lease agreement with the Flames, and the burden of responsibility should construction go over budget.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has also launched a petition against the deal.

Additionally, city administration told council last week that the project could carry a net loss of $47 million over the next 35 years.

Council is expected to debate and vote on the arena deal beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday at city hall.