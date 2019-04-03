An emergency court order request to have the investigations into an alleged ‘kamikaze campaign’ postponed until after the provincial election on April 16 has been denied by Justice Anne Kirker.

The request had been submitted on behalf of six people, including former United Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeff Callaway, to delay the investigations of Alberta’s election commissioner and the RCMP into allegations candidate Jason Kenney helped orchestrate Callaway’s leadership bid in an effort to defeat Brian Jean, Kenney’s top opponent for the role. After participating in a candidates debate, Callaway renounced his bid and backed Kenney prior to the vote.

Jason Kenney has denied the allegations.

The ongoing investigation by the election commissioner has resulted in fines against several people over questionable campaign donations or obstructing the investigation.

According to Callaway’s lawyer, the election commissioner is biased and rulings were made before interviewing all key witnesses. The election commissioner’s legal representation countered that there is no evidence of bias and the position remains non-partisan.

An investigation is also underway into Lenore Eaton, the chief financial officer for Jeff Callaway’s leadership campaign, who is accused of signing corporate cheques to pay campaign staff. If she is found to have been in breach of the Elections Act, Eaton could face up to two years in prison of a $50,000 fine.

