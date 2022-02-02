Coutts border blockade could have a negative impact on local, provincial economy, experts say

According to Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge,“Lethbridge manufactures exported almost $1.4 billon of goods primarily to the U.S.A, the vast majority of those exports went via road or rail and through the Coutts border crossing, so if you think about that, simple math, it's about $3 million a day." According to Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge,“Lethbridge manufactures exported almost $1.4 billon of goods primarily to the U.S.A, the vast majority of those exports went via road or rail and through the Coutts border crossing, so if you think about that, simple math, it's about $3 million a day."

Calgary Top Stories