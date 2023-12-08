CALGARY
Calgary

    • CPKC Holiday Train pulls in to south Calgary Saturday

    The CPKC Holiday Train arrives in Calgary Saturday, at Anderson Station. It's expected at 5:45, with a free concert to raise food and funds for the Calgary Food Bank scheduled to start at 6 p.m., featuring a musical lineup that includes Kiesza, Tennille Townes, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith and others. (Photo: X@calgarytransit) The CPKC Holiday Train arrives in Calgary Saturday, at Anderson Station. It's expected at 5:45, with a free concert to raise food and funds for the Calgary Food Bank scheduled to start at 6 p.m., featuring a musical lineup that includes Kiesza, Tennille Townes, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith and others. (Photo: X@calgarytransit)

    The CPKC Holiday Train arrives in Calgary Saturday night with a cargo full of musical thrills.

    The festively-decorated train is scheduled to arrive at Anderson Station at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with a 45-minute long free concert scheduled for 6 p.m. sharp.

    The Holiday Train is raising money, food and awareness for local food banks at each stop. All donations from Saturday's show go to the Calgary Food Bank.

    The musical guests scheduled for Saturday include Calgary's Kiesza, Grande Prairie award-winner Tennille Townes, Dallas Smith, and Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter.

    If you miss it in Calgary, there are stops scheduled for Okotoks, Blackie, Vulcan and Lethbridge on Monday, followed by Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek and Coleman on Tuesday.

    Parking at Anderson Station will be limited Saturday evening and Calgary Transit recommends people take transit to the event.

    Admission is free, but people are asked to donate a non-perishable food item.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News