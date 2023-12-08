CPKC Holiday Train pulls in to south Calgary Saturday

The CPKC Holiday Train arrives in Calgary Saturday night with a cargo full of musical thrills.

The festively-decorated train is scheduled to arrive at Anderson Station at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, with a 45-minute long free concert scheduled for 6 p.m. sharp.

The Holiday Train is raising money, food and awareness for local food banks at each stop. All donations from Saturday's show go to the Calgary Food Bank.

The musical guests scheduled for Saturday include Calgary's Kiesza, Grande Prairie award-winner Tennille Townes, Dallas Smith, and Medicine Hat's MacKenzie Porter.

Get ready to be entertained by the incredible @dallassmith as he hops aboard the #CPKCholidaytrain 🎶🤠. Mark your calendar because he's ready to get you groovin' to some holiday favourites from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18. You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/Rjfy5Ded88 — CPKC (@CPKCrail) December 8, 2023

If you miss it in Calgary, there are stops scheduled for Okotoks, Blackie, Vulcan and Lethbridge on Monday, followed by Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek and Coleman on Tuesday.

Parking at Anderson Station will be limited Saturday evening and Calgary Transit recommends people take transit to the event.

Admission is free, but people are asked to donate a non-perishable food item.