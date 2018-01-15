An unidentified member of the Calgary Police Service has been placed on administrative leave following a police investigation into allegations against the member resulted in charges.

According to police, members of the CPS domestic conflict unit launched an investigation on December 19, 2016 after a domestic-related complaint was received. The allegations date back to September 2015.

On January 15, 2018, a member of the CPS was charged with harassment and breach of trust. CPS officials say the breach of trust charge is in connection with the member’s alleged misuse of CPS technological resources.

The accused has not been named in order to protect the identity of the victim. CPS officials say the accused has been placed on administrative leave and their status with the CPS is under review.