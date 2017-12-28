Members of the Calgary Police Service are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-December.

According to police, Shianne Kim Thom’s last known whereabouts were outside her home in the northwest neighbourhood of Silver Springs at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the night of December 18.

Investigators say Thom has undisclosed medical conditions that required medication.

Thom is described as:

Being approximately 165 cm ( 5’5”) tall

Having a slender build

Having long black hair

Having brown eyes

On the evening of December 18, Thom was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and a black TNA jacket with fur trim.

Anyone with information regarding Thom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.