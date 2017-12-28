CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
CPS turn to the public for help as woman’s disappearance enters eleventh day
Shianne Kim Thom, 21, was last seen on December 18 in Silver Springs (courtesy: CPS)
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 3:11PM MST
Members of the Calgary Police Service are asking for help from the public as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a 21-year-old woman who was last seen in mid-December.
According to police, Shianne Kim Thom’s last known whereabouts were outside her home in the northwest neighbourhood of Silver Springs at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the night of December 18.
Investigators say Thom has undisclosed medical conditions that required medication.
Thom is described as:
- Being approximately 165 cm ( 5’5”) tall
- Having a slender build
- Having long black hair
- Having brown eyes
On the evening of December 18, Thom was wearing a black shirt, black leggings and a black TNA jacket with fur trim.
Anyone with information regarding Thom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.