Crash closes Highway 22 south of Cochrane
All lanes of Highway 22, south of Cochrane, are closed following a crash, officials said Thursday morning.
At about 7 a.m., the highway was closed between Township Road 250 and 252, according to 511 Alberta.
There was no information about the number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Home prices could hit peak levels by next year, set new highs in 2026: CMHC report
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Class actions don't always pay big, but can make you some extra cash: experts
Class actions usually begin with one person who has been harmed, bought a product or paid for a service that didn't perform as advertised coming forward to make a claim on behalf of anyone who had the same experience.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
'A significant overreach': Canada housing plan draws provincial pushback
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
Italian island overrun by goats is offering them free to anyone who can catch them
The tiny, remote Italian island of Alicudi is home to only around 100 residents and, ideally, about 100 wild goats.
Edmonton
-
-
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
BREAKING
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Vancouver
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
-
1 person injured after another shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
Saskatoon
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
'It's going to be a different melt': Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
-
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Regina
-
Property forfeiture at pre-legalization Regina cannabis shop moves ahead
A long running legal battle surrounding property seized from a Regina marijuana shop that opened prior cannabis legalization in Canada has taken a legal step forward.
-
'Pretty rare stuff': Regina's Secondhand Wonderland a place to find hidden gems
A Regina second hand shop that specializes in buying, selling and trading has a growing following built on nostalgia.
-
Canadian Army Reserves hold open house in Regina, with hopes of recruitment
The Canadian Army Reserves are holding open house job fairs at its armouries across the country, including in Regina.
Toronto
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Chow says Toronto not trying to 'tax the rain'
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she has no plans to tax rain in the city.
-
Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
More than 240,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building
Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
City slams brakes on Osborne Village pedestrian scramble
A proposed pedestrian scramble at a busy Osborne Village intersection has been rejected.
-
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
Stopped train slows down O-Train service for 3 hours on Thursday
Rideau Transit Maintenance believes the wet snow overnight may have impacted an LRT vehicle's train control system" and caused it to stop along the Confederation Line, causing disruptions on the western end of the O-Train line for three hours.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
-
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
-
Southern Ont. man charged with human trafficking in the north
A 25-year-old southern Ont. man is in North Bay police custody facing human trafficking charges.
Barrie
-
Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with criminal investigation could be in Barrie
Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with several criminal allegations who could be in the Barrie area.
-
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
Kitchener
-
Ground-breaking giraffe researcher Anne Innis Dagg dies at 91
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has passed away at the age of 91.
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
London
-
Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
-
City plans rehabilitation of bridge along busy commuter corridor in London
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Windsor
-
New Offender Management Unit aims to monitor dangerous offenders
Windsor and LaSalle Police Service are teaming up with a new unit to keep track of dangerous offenders.
-
Windsor police officer penalized for Freedom Convoy donation launching a new appeal
Const. Michael Brisco has now asked the Ontario Divisional Court to review his penalty for giving $50 to the Ottawa protest in February 2022.
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.