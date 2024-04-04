Crash closes Highway 22 south of Cochrane

CALGARY
    All lanes of Highway 22, south of Cochrane, are closed following a crash, officials said Thursday morning.

    At about 7 a.m., the highway was closed between Township Road 250 and 252, according to 511 Alberta.

    There was no information about the number of vehicles involved or if there were any injuries.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available…

