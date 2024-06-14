Crash shuts down stretch of Highway 2A in both directions

CALGARY
    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
    A serious motor vehicle collision has occurred in the High River area, Mounties say.

    High River RCMP say the crash happened on Friday along Highway 2A between 434 and 466 avenues.

    EMS was called in shortly before 3:30 p.m.

    According to EMS, paramedics arrived to a two-vehicle, head-on collision, and two adults in need of medical attention.

    One was flown by STARS air ambulance to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

    At the time of this writing, no traffic was able to pass through and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

    No details were available as to what led to the incident.

    RCMP say more information will be provided after the collision reconstructionist has arrived and the scene has been cleared.

    This is a developing story and will be updated...

