    Crescent Point Energy Corp. plans to change company name to Veren Inc.

    The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shown in this handout image. The corporate logo of Crescent Point Energy Corp. is shown in this handout image.
    CALGARY -

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it plans to change its name to Veren Inc.

    The company says it will seek shareholder approval for the change at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 10.

    It says the name Veren combines the Latin word for truth - veritas - and energy.

    The company says its shares will begin trading under the symbol VRN on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges after shareholder approval in a change from the current CPG.

    Crescent Point solidified its place as the dominant player in the Montney, one of North America's largest unconventional petroleum plays, last year with a deal to buy Hammerhead Energy Inc.

    The company was already the largest landowner in the adjacent Kaybob Duvernay shale play.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.

    Stolen vehicle leads to charges for London pair

      Around 11:20 p.m. on March 18, police got a 911 call that a vehicle had been stolen from the area of King Street and Richmond Street. Several officers went to the scene and found the vehicle a short distance away near Maitland Street and Hill Street.

    Search continues for missing fisherman

      Police believe a surge of water as high as four feet, following an ice jam letting go near Denny's Dam, swept Lijun into the frigid waters of the Saugeen River on Jan. 27.

