Crews battle house fire in northeast Calgary
Black smoke rises from the scene of a house fire in Coral Springs on Saturday afternoon.
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 5:50PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 19, 2018 7:03PM MDT
Fire crews were called to the scene of a second house fire in less than 12 hours in Calgary, this time in the northeast community of Coral Springs.
Authorities say the fire started just after 5:30 p.m. and a number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated.
EMS are also at the scene but there is no information on if anyone was hurt.
More details to come.