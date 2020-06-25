CALGARY -- Romantic relationships that span international borders already have their challenges — now the COVID-19 pandemic has forced couples apart.

Canada closed the border to "non-discretionary" or non-essential travel at the end of March.

Both Canada and U.S. public health officials and respective border agencies mandate at 14-day quarantine for its residents after international travel.

Unfortunately, that has separated Calgary resident Lorelei Storm from seeing her partner, Deno Odom, who lives in Louisiana.

"Now it's been month after month after month and we’ve cancelled trips but we’ve gotten creative," she says.

The couple spends several hours per day on video calls, to virtually sharing experiences together, things like cooking, movies and restaurant meals.

The pair says they share a myriad of joint information together, but cannot legally prove they are common-law or married.

"They don’t consider us an actual couple," said Storm. "I do understand the government's position and the risks of COVID-19, but at the same time you’re just FaceTime or nothing, so it's kind of depressing."

As well, the 14-day quarantine period on both sides of the border would mean too much time off work for both of them.

"(I want border services to) say, 'When you land, you quarantine until you get a test and a negative result, and then you’re fine.'"

During the Zoom interview call with CTV News, Odom proposed to Storm, presenting a ring up to the web camera — Storm accepted immediately amid tears.

"As soon as I get across the border, I am putting this on your finger," said Odom.

The couple’s engagement is timed just before the end of Pride Month, marked in June in both Alberta and Louisiana.

The couple hopes to make plans for their future together.

Cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada remains closed with exceptions until July 21.