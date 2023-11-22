CTV viewers reach out to senior to help pay close to $2,200 city impound tab

A Calgary senior who was forced to pay over $2,000 of impound fees after his 26-year-old truck was stolen from his home last month has been helped out by CTV News viewers.

Dozens of Calgarians reached out asking to help 78-year-old Svatomir Sitek pay off the shocking bill.

He was informed that he owed Calgary Parking the loot after his stolen truck was recovered destroyed and then towed to the lot.

He expected to be told his vehicle would be scrapped and that he'd receive money for parts.

Instead, he was told he owes the impound a hefty amount of money that was climbing every day he left the trashed truck inside the lot - as of Friday, the total had risen to $2,180.90.

He was informed that he was responsible for 42 days of administration fees -- covering things like impound security, staffing and building maintenance -- and storage fees, among other charges.

Sitek and his wife were struggling to make ends meet, and he was using the truck to do small jobs to help pay the bills.

This week, thanks to the contributions of kind-hearted Calgarians, Sitek was able to pay his impound bill in full.

He says thank you to everyone who reached out to help.