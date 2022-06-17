Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday night

A cyclist was in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and 10th Avenue S.W.

EMS said a 41-year-old man was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There was no word on charges.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a cyclist involved in an incident on NB 14 St and 10 Ave SW, all NB lanes are blocked. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/4AiXipZTeP — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 18, 2022

Police have cleared the scene.

CLEAR: The earlier incident involving a cyclist on NB 14 St and 10 Ave SW has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 18, 2022

