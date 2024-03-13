'Da Vinci Code' moves from page to stage as part of Vertigo Mystery Theatre's 24-25 lineup

The Da Vinci Code is back, only this time instead of being an all-time bestselling novel or a Hollywood blockbuster, it’s a Vertigo Mystery Theatre stage play.

The popular Calgary murder mystery theatre announced its upcoming 2024-25 season Tuesday featuring a lineup that concludes with the theatrical adaptation of Dan Brown’s 2003 mega-mystery, which has sold in the neighbourhood of 80 million copies, making it one of the bestselling books of all time.

The novel was adapted as a stage play by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and will be directed by Simon Mallett. It opens May 20, 2025.

The season opens Sept. 28 with The Woman in Black, one of the longest-running shows in London’s West End. It’s a ghost story “that brings a terrifying haunting into the theatre itself.” Vertigo’s production will be the show’s Canadian premiere.

Other productions include the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Links (Nov. 16), adapted by Steven Dietz; Deadly Murder (Feb. 2) by David Foley, and the world premiere of A Killing at La Cucina, Thomas Morgan Jones’ drama featuring detective Lucia Dante, who is summoned to investigate the death of a famous food critic at a five-star restaurant. That one opens March 15.

“The 2024-25 season is titled Turning the Page and is filled with people confronting the past to face the future,” said Vertigo artistic director Jack Grinhaus in a release.

“To celebrate our 48th season, we’ve packed it with chills, thrills, laughs and intrigue and have included four premieres.

“So much newness should be criminal!” he added. “And who does that better than Vertigo?”

For more information about Vertigo Theatre, go here.