CALGARY -- They say there's only two seasons in Canada: winter and construction, and winter it's not.

The City of Calgary will begin its plan to resurface roads across the city this week. The repaving program will run until the end of October, so long as the weather and budget permits.

More than 130 roads will be repaved to make them safer for users.

"The city's pavement rehabilitation and sidewalk programs help keep important infrastructure around Calgary maintained," says Michael Maas, the city's senior paving leader. "The work helps ensure our roads are safe for all users such as pedestrians, cyclists and transit users, as well as motorists and goods movement which is vital for the economy."

The Calgary government invested $43 million for this year’s construction season to improve roadways. Seven million dollars came from municipal stimulus, while $3 million came from funds to resurface bikeways. The work is being completed by city workers and external local contractors.

Streets in both residential neighbourhoods and major roadways will be resurfaced. Communities that will be repaved include: Woodbine, Silver Springs, Rundle and Midnapore.

MAJOR ROADS BEING REPAVED:

· Macleod Trail from 75 Ave S.W. to Canyon Meadow Drive S.W.;

· Blackfoot Trail S.E. from Southland Drive to 58 Ave S.E.;

· Midlake Boulevard S.E. between Midpark Boulevard and Sunpark Drive S.E.;

· Heritage Drive S.E. from Macleod Trail to Blackfoot Trail S.E.;

· McKenzie Lake Boulevard S.E. from Deerfoot Trail S.E. to Stoney Trail S.E.;

· Métis Trail N.E. from Airport Trail to Country Hills Boulevard N.E.;

· Sections of Ranchlands and Ranchero Drive N.W., Hawkwood Drive N.W., and Edenwold Drive N.W.; and

· 17 Ave S.E. from 84 Street S.E. to city limits

City officials remind road users to be mindful of construction workers on the road and drive slowly.

They also ask Calgarians to expect delays on their regular commutes, or use alternative routes away from constructions.