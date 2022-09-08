Dash cam footage sought in Heritage Drive pedestrian hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle in connection with a weekend hit-and-run in the city's southwest that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

Calgary Police Service officials say a woman was crossing Heritage Drive at the Churchill Drive intersection at around 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 when she was hit by a westbound black sedan. Investigators say the driver of the car fled the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Police have released a low-definition photo of the suspect car and are asking anyone who was driving in the area of Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive near the time of the crash to review their dash cam footage and contact police at 403-266-1234.