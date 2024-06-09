Dawgs bounce back on Saturday night in Sylvan Lake, defeating Gulls 3-1

Garrett Maloney struck out eight Gulls over six innings Saturday night, as the Okotoks Dawgs defeated Sylvan Lake 3-1 at H4 Stadium.

The Dawgs were propelled by Lou Anderson, whose two-run home run gave the Dawgs the lead for good.

Tucker Zdunich had the other RBI for the Dawgs.

Seth Thompson picked up the save for Okotoks.

The Dawgs play a return match Sunday against the Lethbridge Bulls, who handed the Dawgs their first loss of the WCBL season Friday night.

Friday night, Lethbridge pummelled Okotoks 12-4.

Game time Sunday is 2:05 p.m. at Seaman Stadium.\