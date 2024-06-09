CALGARY
    Dawgs bounce back on Saturday night in Sylvan Lake, defeating Gulls 3-1

    Okotoks got a strong start from Garrett Maloney Saturday night, as they defeated the Gulls 3-1 at Sylvan Lake.
    Garrett Maloney struck out eight Gulls over six innings Saturday night, as the Okotoks Dawgs defeated Sylvan Lake 3-1 at H4 Stadium.

    The Dawgs were propelled by Lou Anderson, whose two-run home run gave the Dawgs the lead for good.

    Tucker Zdunich had the other RBI for the Dawgs.

    Seth Thompson picked up the save for Okotoks.

    The Dawgs play a return match Sunday against the Lethbridge Bulls, who handed the Dawgs their first loss of the WCBL season Friday night.

    Friday night, Lethbridge pummelled Okotoks 12-4.

    Game time Sunday is 2:05 p.m. at Seaman Stadium.\

