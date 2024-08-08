CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dawgs kick off 2024 quest for WCBL title with a 7-4 victory over Lethbridge

    Okotoks took a one-game lead over Lethbridge in their best of three playoff series, winning 7-4 Wednesday night. Okotoks took a one-game lead over Lethbridge in their best of three playoff series, winning 7-4 Wednesday night.
    The Okotoks kicked off their post-season quest for a third consecutive WCBL title in convincing fashion Wednesday, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 7-4.

    The victory in the opening game of the best-of-three playoff series moved the Dawgs to within one victory of advancing to the West Division Finals.

    Nash Crowell – Nash Bash to Dawgs fans—and Tucker Zdunich homered for the Dawgs, while Jarrett Burney chimed in with two RBIs, to lead the local heroes to the win.

    Graham Brunner was solid on the mound, allowing three earned runs in five and two-third innings, with Gavin Wuschke and Ashton Luera coming in from the pen to close it out for the Dawgs.

    The two teams move to Lethbridge Thursday night for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Friday night at Seaman Stadium.

    Game time at Spitz Stadium on Thursday is 7:05 p.m.

