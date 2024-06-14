CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dawgs stay home to win rare road game at Seaman Stadium

    The Okotoks Dawgs defeated Edmonton 7-2 Thursday night at Seaman Stadium. (Photo: Okotoks Dawgs/AaronEthier) The Okotoks Dawgs defeated Edmonton 7-2 Thursday night at Seaman Stadium. (Photo: Okotoks Dawgs/AaronEthier)
    Share

    The Okotoks claimed a road win Thursday night without having to leave the friendly confines of Seaman Stadium as they topped Edmonton 7-2.

    Because of field renovations at the Prospects’ home field in Edmonton, they opted to play the game in Seaman Stadium, with Edmonton getting the final at-bat rather than Okotoks.

    It ended up not mattering, as Okotoks got big games from hometown favourite Connor Crowson, who scored three runs himself. Jarrett Burney scored two and had two hits, Barry Eiseman had two hits and the Dawgs got RBIs from Crowson, Tucker Zdunich, Logan Grant and Eiseman.

    Gavin Wuschke threw four innings for the Dawgs, giving up two hits and striking out three. Brody Forno relieved Wuschke, striking out two in two innings of work.

    The Dawgs are back in action Friday, when they take on Edmonton again -- only this time as the home team. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News