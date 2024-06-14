Dawgs stay home to win rare road game at Seaman Stadium

The Okotoks claimed a road win Thursday night without having to leave the friendly confines of Seaman Stadium as they topped Edmonton 7-2.

Because of field renovations at the Prospects’ home field in Edmonton, they opted to play the game in Seaman Stadium, with Edmonton getting the final at-bat rather than Okotoks.

It ended up not mattering, as Okotoks got big games from hometown favourite Connor Crowson, who scored three runs himself. Jarrett Burney scored two and had two hits, Barry Eiseman had two hits and the Dawgs got RBIs from Crowson, Tucker Zdunich, Logan Grant and Eiseman.

Gavin Wuschke threw four innings for the Dawgs, giving up two hits and striking out three. Brody Forno relieved Wuschke, striking out two in two innings of work.

The Dawgs are back in action Friday, when they take on Edmonton again -- only this time as the home team. Game time is 7:05 p.m.