CALGARY -- Convicted killer Nicholas Rasberry has been granted day parole.

Rasberry was sentenced in 2015 to seven years in prison for the 2013 stabbing death of Calgary teacher Craig Kelloway, 37, after a night of drinking at their Auburn Bay homes.

Rasberry claimed the killing was done in self defence as Kelloway had threatened to sexually assault him.

Three knives were used in the stabbing and Rasberry was convicted of manslaughter.

In its ruling, the Parole Board of Canada said Rasberry's risk is manageable and he will have to follow several conditions, including abstaining from drugs or alcohol, attending counselling and have zero contact with the victim's family.