CALGARY -- People in the child care industry are waiting to see if any changes will be made following recommendations made by a judge during the fatality inquiry of 22-month-old Mackenzy Woolfsmith earlier this year.

The toddler died while under the care of a private babysitter in 2012.

The province has until September 30th to respond to the recommendations, some of which include a comprehensive review of the child care legislation and upgrading the out-dated IT system to track and share information about serious incidents involving private babysitters.

Because there is no regulation within the private child care sector, other than a limit on the number of children cared for, which is six not including the caregiver’s own children, many have had to figure things out for themselves.

Danielle Bourdin has been a private babysitter for more than three years and has started a private child care consulting business to help others get started.

“It’s just really difficult when you’re starting out and not knowing where to go and so I realized there is this need in our industry for somebody to be there and say 'hey this is how I did it and this is how its working,'” said Bourdin.

Bourdin is hoping the province will implement changes to the private child care sector and that there will be more regulation.

The children service's minister was not available for an interview with CTV but a representative with the ministry said in an email that the province will respond by the deadline.

