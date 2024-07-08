Deadly Kootenay, B.C. crash closes highway after fiery wreck

B.C. RCMP are investigating a deadly crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in Central Kootenaythat killed several residents from Nelson.

Officers were called to Highway 6 north of Hills, B.C., just before 6 p.m. on July 5 for reports of a collision.

RCMP say it's believed a pickup truck crossed the centre line, and though the driver of an oncoming semi-truck attempted to avoid hitting the vehicle, his trailer hit the ditch, causing the semi-truck to flip and its load to collide with the pickup.

"Witnesses at the scene managed to rescue the driver of the semi-truck, which had overturned due to the collision, scattering its 100,000-pound load of timber across the highway and completely blocking both lanes," Slocan Lake RCMP said in a Monday news release.

RCMP say the semi became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"Tragically, the occupants of the truck, all from Nelson, B.C., did not survive the collision," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy in news release.

RCMP have not said how many people were in the pickup at the time.

The fiery crash closed the highway for 11 hours.