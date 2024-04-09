CALGARY
    • Death of man in Prestwick deemed a homicide, victim identified

    Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death in Prestwick on Monday, April 8, 2024. Calgary police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious death in Prestwick on Monday, April 8, 2024.
    The death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick has been deemed a homicide by Calgary police.

    Police were called to the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace S.E. around 8:25 a.m. Monday for reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found one man dead.

    An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and the victim has been identified as 46-year-old Joel Aaron Clark, of Calgary, according to a news release from police.

    This is Calgary’s sixth homicide of 2024.

    On Monday, a suspect fled the scene but was located a short time later at South Trail Crossing at the Stacked Pancake and Breakfast House.

    One man is in custody with charges pending. His name will be released once he has been formally charged.

    Police are not looking for any other suspects.

    Investigators believe the attack was targeted.

