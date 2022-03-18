Death of woman found assaulted, unconscious in Beltline under investigation by Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman found badly beaten in the Beltline on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at around 6:40 a.m. for reports of an assault.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was unconscious when police arrived.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died.

Officers cordoned off 10th Avenue between First Street S.E. and Second Street S.E. while they investigate, and police say the closure is expected to remain in place "for some time."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.