Death of woman found assaulted, unconscious in Beltline under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman found badly beaten in the Beltline on Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at around 6:40 a.m. for reports of an assault.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was unconscious when police arrived.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died.
Officers cordoned off 10th Avenue between First Street S.E. and Second Street S.E. while they investigate, and police say the closure is expected to remain in place "for some time."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Double-digit highs ahead for Calgary, save for a snowy Sunday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday and praised his country's troops in biblical terms as they rained lethal fire on Ukraine's cities.
Seized or sailing away: What we know about Russian oligarchs and their assets
Western countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions on the country's economy, as well as numerous high-profile, wealthy Russians. Here's a look at who are some of Russia's most prominent oligarchs and what assets of theirs have been seized so far.
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Russia accused Canada on Thursday of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
'We have to do more': Foreign affairs minister on Canada’s defence spending
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she thinks that Canada’s military needs to be 'better equipped' and that the government has to 'do more' when it comes to stepping up the defence budget.
Freedom Convoy protest cost city of Ottawa $36.6 million
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks cost the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police more than $36 million.
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.
NACI recommends kids get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, calls Moderna suitable alternative
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has released new guidelines that favour giving kids a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over the newly approved Moderna version.
Edmonton
-
Beaver Lake Cree Nation to prove anew it needs funding for suit against feds, Alberta
The Supreme Court of Canada says Beaver Lake Cree Nation may yet be entitled to having its legal fees paid in advance by the Alberta and federal governments to help it fund a long-running legal battle.
-
Edmonton group preparing for 3rd trip to deliver medical, protective gear to Ukraine
An Edmonton store that sells tactical equipment is preparing for its third trip to deliver donated gear and medical supplies to Ukraine.
-
60 or 70 shots fired in Edmonton 'mass shooting event,' 2 charged: police chief
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a 'horrific' mass shooting that killed one man and injured six others in central Edmonton on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
St. Patrick's Day celebrations led to few problems, Vancouver police say
Most Vancouverites were on their best behaviour for St. Patrick's Day and Thursday marked the first full-scale celebration of the cherished Irish holiday since the pandemic began.
-
Thousands of dollars in drugs including fentanyl, meth seized by Okanagan police
More than $3,000 in drugs was seized including fentanyl and methamphetamine and a man was arrested following a multi-week investigation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Man being released from B.C. prison convicted of sexual offences against children, police say in public notice
Police in Abbotsford issued a public notice Friday alerting the public that a man being released from prison is a convicted sex offender.
Atlantic
-
N.S.'s weekly COVID-19 report shows continued virus activity; 38 in hospital due to virus Friday
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued virus activity and community spread in the province.
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island resort owners converting property to shelter Ukrainian refugees
Owners of a decades-old resort in East Sooke, B.C., are renovating the property in order to house up to 100 Ukrainian refugees.
-
Students, parents protest potential music cuts at Greater Victoria schools
Students and parents are voicing their concerns about potential cuts to music programming in the Greater Victoria School District.
-
Vancouver Island records new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases
Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one death in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Thursday.
Toronto
-
Prosecutors seek consecutive sentences for Ontario man who killed ex and her children
Prosecutors are seeking consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for a man who killed his ex-girlfriend and two of her teenage children.
-
City of Toronto mask mandates will be optional next week. Here's where you still need to wear one
The City of Toronto has announced that it will lift mask requirements in most of its facilities as of next week.
-
Toronto police arrest and charge local man accused of human trafficking, killing animals
Toronto police have arrested and charged a local man following a human trafficking investigation launched in January.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Canada says it did not violate WHO anti-tobacco treaty with Medicago COVID-19 partnership
Health Canada says it did not violate a treaty it signed with the World Health Organization by backing a Quebec-based COVID-19 vaccine producer with links to the tobacco industry.
-
Cutting gas taxes is a 'bad idea': Quebec finance minister
Reducing gasoline taxes, as requested by Eric Duhaime's Conservative Party of Quebec, is a 'bad idea,' according to Finance Minister Eric Girard.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
A cyclist has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end late Thursday afternoon.
-
Freedom Convoy protest cost city of Ottawa $36.6 million
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks cost the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police more than $36 million.
Kitchener
-
'COVID-19 continues to be with us': Waterloo Region shifting pandemic response as restrictions lift
Officials in Waterloo Region held their final scheduled COVID-19 update on Friday as the area shifts its response to the pandemic.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Two men arrested for assault as extra patrols deployed in Guelph for St. Patrick's Day
Guelph police increased their patrol for St. Patrick's Day and arrested two men for assault in unrelated incidents.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.
-
North Bay police looking for flasher incident witnesses
North Bay police are investigating after complaints about a man exposing himself at a business on Lakeshore Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man shot in the face in Winnipeg back lane
A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a man was shot in the face in a Winnipeg back lane in October 2021.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
Police search for two residents wanted for kidnapping
A Saskatchewan-wide warrant has been issued for two residents charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.