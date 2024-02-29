Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers came to the rescue of a mule deer after it was spotted with a stool around its neck.

It was part of a small herd roaming, for several days, near homes in Rocky Mountain House.

(1/6) Fish and Wildlife recently assisted a mule deer in Rocky Mountain House that had become entangled with a stool. pic.twitter.com/XcBFQ4gijh — Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement (@FWEnforcement) February 29, 2024

Fish and Wildlife says the deer was eating fine and behaving normally but they had to intervene when it became clear the animal wasn’t able to free itself.

In a tweet online, officials point out “There are many factors to consider when immobilizing a wild animal, including weather conditions as animals lose some of their natural ability to regulate body temperature when immobilized.”

Officers say the weather cooperated and they were able to remove the stool. They also point out the deer has since been spotted around town and appears to be healthy.