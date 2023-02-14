Despite tight times, businesses in Lethbridge feel the love on Valentine’s Day
On Valentine's Day, residents across Lethbridge were picking up flowers and sweets for their loved ones.
Despite inflation, business in the southern Alberta city was booming as love was in the air.
Feb.14 is one of the busiest days of the year for Flowers on 9th.
They were jam-packed with orders and deliveries for more than a week before the day itself.
"We’re wiped out, actually," said Sharon Ulrich, owner of Flowers on 9th.
"It's been a really busy Valentine's, even more so than last year or the year before. We worked late, we were up early and continuing on."
Ulrich was originally preparing for a slower year with inflation jacking up the prices of roses and other flowers.
"Inflation is a factor in our flowers, for sure," she told CTV News.
"I've been trying to deal with it and not raise prices and get creative with our flowers so they still get a value to them."
Sharon Ulrich, owner of Flowers on 9th.
Over the past year, Ulrich says, floral shipments to the store have nearly doubled in price.
While she's grateful for the community support, she admits she’s looking forward to a little break at the end of the day.
"It's always like an adrenaline rush. Like, you get so busy, so it's enjoyable but it's so exhausting," she said.
"We'll be taking it easy tomorrow, for sure."
Candy is another popular way to your loved one's heart.
Colin Howe, owner of How Sweet Inc., says they've been slammed since last week.
"We've had an outstanding last week, leading into last weekend," said Howe.
"Saturday was absolutely bananas for us. Of course, Monday this week was good and Valentine's Day today, it's going to be very good."
Colin Howe, owner of How Sweet Inc.
When it comes to inflation, Howe says their costs have raised 20-30 per cent since last year, but they're still thriving as the community stands behind them.
"We've been here four and a half years, so this is our fifth Valentine's and every year it's just been a little better and a little better," he said.
"A little more support and the more we get out in the community, our name spreads and the more people come out to support us.
"Lethbridge is an awesome community for that."
Both How Sweet Inc. and Flowers on 9th say you don’t have to wait for the day of love to get flowers and candy to show someone you care.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Edmonton
-
Zebra Centre says it supported record number of children in 2022 due to increase in reporting
The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre broke a record for demands for service in 2022 for the second year in a row.
-
Community members show support for women suing Leduc fire, demand action from council
There was a show of support in Leduc Monday evening for women who allege they experienced systemic discrimination and sexual assault while working for the city's fire department.
-
Crown seeking 15-year sentence in appeal of Edmonton sexual assault case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should be sentenced to 15 years because he planned his attacks.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Nova Scotia spends $30M on 'travel nurses' in long-term care over 18 months
A top government official told Nova Scotia’s standing committee on health Tuesday that a “significant deficit” of long-term care staff led to the province paying $30 million to so-called “travel nurses” to fill gaps in long-term care.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Downtown Victoria assault leaves victim with 'significant injuries'
Victoria police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the downtown core in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
Hold and secure order at Duncan school lifted after RCMP arrest youth allegedly carrying weapon
Mounties with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say no one was injured after a high school in Duncan, B.C., was placed under a hold and secure protocol on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario insurer demands man maimed in hit-and-run pay care worker less than minimum wage
A Toronto man who was grievously injured in a hit-and-run crash last year says he can’t believe an insurance company is withholding benefits until he finds someone who will care for him for less than minimum wage.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
Ottawa
-
Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
-
Small group gathers on Parliament Hill to mark Emergencies Act anniversary
A small number of vehicles connected with the 'Freedom Convoy' movement passed through Ottawa Tuesday morning and a handful of demonstrators gathered on Parliament Hill with Canadian and 'Freedom Convoy' flags on the 1-year anniversary of the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
-
Last hopes for Rideau Canal Skateway quickly fading
It looks increasingly likely that for the first time in more than 50 years, there won’t be skating on Ottawa’s world-famous Rideau Canal.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
Saskatoon
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.
-
University of Regina rescinds honorary degree awarded to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
The University of Regina (U of R) has rescinded the honorary doctor of laws degree it gave to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond 20 years ago, amid questions around her Indigenous ancestry.