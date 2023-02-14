Despite tight times, businesses in Lethbridge feel the love on Valentine’s Day

LETHBRIDGE -

On Valentine's Day, residents across Lethbridge were picking up flowers and sweets for their loved ones.

Despite inflation, business in the southern Alberta city was booming as love was in the air.

Feb.14 is one of the busiest days of the year for Flowers on 9th.

They were jam-packed with orders and deliveries for more than a week before the day itself.

"We’re wiped out, actually," said Sharon Ulrich, owner of Flowers on 9th.

"It's been a really busy Valentine's, even more so than last year or the year before. We worked late, we were up early and continuing on."

Ulrich was originally preparing for a slower year with inflation jacking up the prices of roses and other flowers.

"Inflation is a factor in our flowers, for sure," she told CTV News.

"I've been trying to deal with it and not raise prices and get creative with our flowers so they still get a value to them."

Sharon Ulrich, owner of Flowers on 9th.

Over the past year, Ulrich says, floral shipments to the store have nearly doubled in price.

While she's grateful for the community support, she admits she’s looking forward to a little break at the end of the day.

"It's always like an adrenaline rush. Like, you get so busy, so it's enjoyable but it's so exhausting," she said.

"We'll be taking it easy tomorrow, for sure."

Candy is another popular way to your loved one's heart.

Colin Howe, owner of How Sweet Inc., says they've been slammed since last week.

"We've had an outstanding last week, leading into last weekend," said Howe.

"Saturday was absolutely bananas for us. Of course, Monday this week was good and Valentine's Day today, it's going to be very good."

Colin Howe, owner of How Sweet Inc.

When it comes to inflation, Howe says their costs have raised 20-30 per cent since last year, but they're still thriving as the community stands behind them.

"We've been here four and a half years, so this is our fifth Valentine's and every year it's just been a little better and a little better," he said.

"A little more support and the more we get out in the community, our name spreads and the more people come out to support us.

"Lethbridge is an awesome community for that."

Both How Sweet Inc. and Flowers on 9th say you don’t have to wait for the day of love to get flowers and candy to show someone you care.