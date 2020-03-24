CALGARY -- Now that Calgarians are being instructed not to venture too far away from their homes in order to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak, some industrious families are still trying to get outdoors where they can.

The Book family, who lives in Tuxedo Park, have been busy in their yard, using some of the freshly fallen snow to build an interesting snow sculpture.

"We wanted to get outside in some way and get some fresh air," said mom Jenny Book. "We got some sunny days so we wanted to take that in."

She felt the snow sculpture was also a way to help people "feel better."

"We are confined to our little nugget of space, so I think getting some fresh air is really good for everyone."