Dog owner accused of assaulting woman at Sue Higgins Park

Calgary police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park this week.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the north end of the park, in the area of 9770 15 St. S.E.

Police say the woman's dog was allegedly attacked by another dog, sparking an argument between her and the dog's owner.

When the woman started recording the argument on her cellphone, the other dog owner allegedly knocked the phone out of her hand before pushing her to the ground and assaulting her.

"The woman screamed, and the man picked up her cellphone off of the ground and threw it over a fence before fleeing in an unknown direction," police said in a Friday news release

"The victim sought medical attention for her injuries and reported the incident to police the following day."

The suspect is described as being about 50 years old and between 5'8" to 6' tall (173 to 183 centimetre) with a slim build and short black and grey hair.

He was wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, brown khaki pants and grey runners.

Police have released a photo of the suspect's dog in hopes of identifying him, as the victim didn't capture a photo of her alleged attacker.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the suspect's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.