Dog up for adoption from Calgary Humane Society for 174 days now has his forever home

CALGARY -

The Calgary Humane Society is celebrating the recent adoption of a dog who had been staying at the facility for almost six months.

In a video posted to the society's social media pages, Great Pyrenees Bronx can be seen walking down the halls of the facility while employees line the walls to say goodbye.

Another shot shows the dog exiting the building 174 days after he went up for adoption, eagerly walking away to his forever home.

Bronx is a puppy, and was put up for adoption with the recommendation he go to an adult home with no young kids and a fenced backyard.

The Calgary Humane Society currently has seven dogs up for adoption and 10 cats.

Almost 30 exotic pets are also available, including birds, snakes, guinea pigs and bunnies.