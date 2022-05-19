Don't swig and scooter: Lethbridge’s rental e-scooters are still vehicles, warn police

Lethbridge police are warning residents that drinking and driving remains illegal even if you're on an electric scooter instead of a car.

E-scooters have quickly become a popular mode of transportation for citizens since they were introduced to Lethbridge in early April, but the rules for operating them are the same as any motor vehicle.

While the Lethbridge Police Service says the majority of riders are using e-scooters responsibly, they say officers have dealt with a handful of incidents where they weren't being used safety.

For example, Sgt. Daniel Lomness says police issued aticket to one e-scooter operator accused of being over the legal limit when involved in a hit-and-run with a parked car.

"A number of e-scooter riders have been noted leaving the area of licensed establishments. Since they are defined as a motor vehicle, users need to be aware they are prohibited from operating e-scooters while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and can be charged accordingly," police said in a news release.

The City of Lethbridge amended a bylaw to allow the use of Neuron’s e-scooters on sidewalks, but says even when travelling on the sidewalk, they are considered motor vehicles.

Neuron Mobility, meanwhile, has warned that users who don't abide from their rules and safety tips can have their riding privileges revoked or face fines.

Rental e-bikes are not included in the amended bylaw and must only be operated on the street.