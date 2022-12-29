Donation drive for Veterans Food Bank of Calgary wraps up in Kensington; need persists

There are many reasons why veterans might come to need some assistance, sometimes by way of food and sometimes by way of support.

With five overseas deployments, including a year and a half in Afghanistan, Sheila Wile's husband's military career came with many sacrifices.

When it was time to leave the Canadian Forces, they also left their support network.

"The one thing that we noticed is the lack of helping out for mental health. We lacked that. There was nothing," Wile told CTV News.

She came to the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary for the first time last year.

"They invited me to come down and told me, 'We are here for you,' and I thought that is the most welcoming thing that I ever heard," Wile said.

"You're so used to having the military community to support you and then, all of a sudden, you're in the civilian world. It's a different ballgame."

More than a dozen Kensington businesses collected donations through December, adding up to a nice bump in food for the food bank's shelves.

"We have been doing this for a few years now. We always get a great response. This year, probably a little bit more than usual," said Annabel Tully, owner of Kismet.

"If someone has gone and fought for their country, it's sad that they even have to use a food bank."

The food bank still needs donations of fresh dairy, boxed mashed potatoes and grocery gift cards.

The organization offers food, financial support and therapy for veterans and first responders.

"If you're having a bad month and that's all you need, great. If it's longer, perfectly fine. We don't say 'no' to anyone who walks through our doors," said Allie Dodds with the Veterans Food Bank of Calgary.

"We do not judge. We are here to support. I understand there are people out there who think it's pride that's getting in the way. Please don't."

For more information on their programs and services, or to donate, visit theveteransfoodbankofcalgary.ca.