CALGARY -- Connect Up With Downs helps young adults learn the skills they need to become more independent, whether that’s doing laundry, cooking, or riding public transit.

Laura Richeson is the founder and opened the doors to the program in September 2017.

Richeson is celebrating the fact the facility has received Creating Excellence Together (CET) accreditation with the Alberta Council of Disability Services (ACDS).

“Currently our members have to get an exemption to get funding for our program and I’m hoping that now that we’re recognized and they know we’re out here to help, that makes it easier for enrolment, easier for the parents to get what their children need,” said Richeson.

To celebrate the accreditation, Richeson invited the lieutenant-governor of Alberta, Lois Mitchell, to speak to the members and their families about the good work being done at the facility, and the importance of trying your best and never giving up.

During the question period, Susie Meredith asked what it was like for Mitchell to meet the Queen.

Susie’s mom is the British consul-general and has served all over the world. Caroline Saunders said Connect Up With Downs is unique.

“It’s really important that our kids are fully integrated in society but it’s also important for their self esteem and confidence that they can come together and support each other as peers and help build that confidence and build the skills they need to go out and be successful in a fully integrated situation,” said Saunders.

'A great feeling to have'

Jensen Goebel is an advocate for individuals living with Down Syndrome and volunteers one day a week at the facility.

Goebel is independent with a job, girlfriend and public transit pass. He said he enjoys mentoring the members every Friday.

“I think my heart is in the right place finally and I’m starting to feel it’s, it’s a great feeling to have.”

Connect Up With Downs doesn’t receive any government funding and is always looking at expanding its membership.

Learn more about the organization on their website.