Downtown underpass gets a makeover

A busy connector route linking downtown to the Beltline received a colourful upgrade Thursday, in the form of wider sidewalks, upgraded crossings and brighter lighting in the Fifth Street Southwest underpass, where the city has added an art installation.

Pedestrians and cyclists passing through will notice fossilized ripples weaved throughout the underpass, in addition to texture on the walls inspired by prehistoric times, when the area was covered by an inland sea.

"Underpasses and other civic infrastructure in cities are usually not places that we as citizens seek out," said artist Jill Anholt.

Artist Jill Arnholt debuts her new installation at the 5th Street S.W. underpass

"They're usually places we have to go through, not places we want to go through.

"Fifth Street was an opportunity to change that," she added. "To bring colour, light, texture and stories to a place in Calgary that's well-used."

The temporary pilot cycle tracks were also replaced with permanent cycle tracks with a separation between the road, cycle tracks and sidewalks.

Nearly 6,500 pedestrians and 1,200 cyclists use the underpass every day.