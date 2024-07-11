CALGARY
    Dozens of new heat records set in Alberta Wednesday; temperatures moderate this weekend

    More than two dozen communities in Alberta set new maximum temperature records on Wednesday including Airdrie, Edmonton, Drumheller, Brooks, Claresholm and Jasper.

    Daytime highs exceeded seasonal averages by more than 10 C in many areas, including in Calgary where the average daytime high this time of year is 22.6 C.

    The ridge of high pressure that has been adding heat to the west is finally starting to track east, with heat warnings following it as it moves.

    But for Wednesday, heat warnings remain in place for the southern half of Alberta, the B.C. interior, the Yukon, with additional warnings across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and a number of Maritime provinces.

    The frontal system that is helping push that ridge east brings an increased risk of strong convective activity (thunderstorms) for Thursday and Friday.

    Once again, there is an slight chance Calgary might see some thunderstorms on Thursday, but a good chance of strong storm development around the capital region and into southern Saskatchewan overnight.

    Daytime highs will drop down to around 24 C to 25 C for the weekend, with another bump in temperatures expected by Monday.

