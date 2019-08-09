

The end of summer is in sight, but there are still plenty of things to do in and around the City of Calgary this weekend, including a big dragon boat festival, a military memorial honouring the work of peacekeepers and a volunteer effort to help preserve Alberta's environment.

One of Calgary's premier sports festivals is on this weekend at North Glenmore Park. The Calgary Dragon Boat Festival brings in nearly 2,000 competitors to race in the 12-metre-long boats across the Glenmore Reservoir. Admission is free for the event, which also includes multicultural performances, food trucks, merchants, beer gardens and lots of live performances.

If you're in the mood for some great food, the Taste of Calgary festival continues this weekend in Eau Claire Market. Visitors to the 23rd annual event can sample food and drink from a wide variety of local restaurants and even enjoy a great deal of unique music. The festival is open to all ages and admission is free, but sampling tickets are a dollar each. Further information can be found online.

Adults looking to have some fun on some vintage carnival rides can enjoy a special Night at the Midway, held at Heritage Park on Friday night. The adults-only event, running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows rides on all of the historic park's amusement rides and offers some special midway treats too. Admission to the park is $19.95 plus applicable taxes and a cash bar is also available.

The public is also invited to take part in a special ceremony honouring the sacrifices of Canadian peacekeepers during missions all over the world. The Honourable Lois E. Mitchell, Lieutenant-Governor of Alberta will be attendance at the 17th annual Peacekeepers Day Services at Peacekeepers Park in Garrison Green. During the memorial, the names of the fallen will be read aloud and engraved on the Walls of Honour.

Fun outside Calgary

On Saturday morning, you can take the family up to Airdrie for the Airdrie Summer Classic Charity Car Show & Shine, put on by the Time Traveller's Car Club of Airdrie. Admission to the event, which takes place at Nose Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is completely free, but a food bank donation is requested.

If you're already done all your own yard work and are itching for some more, Parks Canada officials are interested in having more volunteers for the annual Knapweed Rodeo in Waterton Lakes National Park. Spotted knapweed, an invasive plant that has the potential to take over landscapes, needs to be removed on an annual basis before it goes to seed. Volunteers can register by email and are also given a free lunch for their efforts.