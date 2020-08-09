CALGARY -- One person is under arrest following a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist Saturday night that left one man dead.

The collision took place a little after 8 p.m., when a 25-year-old man drove his truck out of the golf club parking lot into the eastbound lane on Mackenzie Drive S.E. Police believe the driver crossed over the solid yellow line and entered the westbound lanes, where he hit an eastbound cyclist.

The cyclist, a male in his 60s, was declared dead on scene.

The driver pulled over and stayed at the scene. He was arrested for impaired driving causing death. No charges have been laid pending investigation.

