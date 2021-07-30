CALGARY -- A man in his 70s is in hospital following a serious crash that occurred Wednesday evening near the town of Okotoks.

Officials said they responded to the scene, at 7:45 p.m. on July 28, after an EMS crew came across an incident on Big Rock Trail, near 378 Avenue in Foothills County, Alta.

According to a preliminary investigation, RCMP said a westbound pickup truck was in the process of passing slower vehicles on the road when the driver encountered oncoming traffic.

"The pickup swerved, lost control, struck another westbound vehicle and then rolled several times before coming to rest in the north ditch," RCMP said in a release.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 72-year-old man from Black Diamond, Alta., needed to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters.

STARS Air Ambulance then flew him to hospital. His condition is not known.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other westbound vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and Okotoks RCMP ask for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident are asked to contact them at 403-995-6400 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.