CALGARY -- The 52 year old driver of a vehicle that struck and killed two pedestrians Saturday night has died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

A call to 911 alerted authorities to the actions of an alleged erratic driver in an Acura southwest Calgary. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it at around 7 p.m. near 69 St and 17 Ave.

The vehicle initially pulled over but fled at a high speed just as officers began to approach it.

Officers remained at the traffic stop and did not follow the vehicle.

Minutes later as officials were leaving the area, they came across the remnants of a serious collision at the intersection of 85 St. and 17 Ave S.W. Two pedestrians, aged 36 and 40, that had been struck by the silver Acura vehicle were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified and will investigate the death as it occurred during a police-involved incident.

ASIRT is asking witnesses to contact them with any information related to their investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released