Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash

One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes just before 2 a.m. The vehicle, an SUV, hit a traffic post in the median at the intersection of Crowchild Trail and 24 Avenue N.W.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Calgary police say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision caused a portion of Crowchild Trail between 16 Avenue and 32 Avenue N.W. to be closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam video of it is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.