The driver of a small car was uninjured after crashing through a guardrail on a southeast roadway on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail, west of Deerfoot Trail, at about 9 p.m. for reports of a crash.

The vehicle travelled several metres down an embankment before coming to a stop next to a tree.

The car was heavily damaged but the driver was not injured.

Traffic was diverted around the area for a few hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.