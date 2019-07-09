Driver uninjured after crashing through guardrail on Glenmore Trail
The vehicle came to a stop at the bottom of the embankment.
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 7:42AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 10:41AM MDT
The driver of a small car was uninjured after crashing through a guardrail on a southeast roadway on Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Glenmore Trail, west of Deerfoot Trail, at about 9 p.m. for reports of a crash.
The vehicle travelled several metres down an embankment before coming to a stop next to a tree.
The car was heavily damaged but the driver was not injured.
Traffic was diverted around the area for a few hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.