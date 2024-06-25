Dropping temperatures, lots of rain before we get to the long weekend

Another day in the low 20s on Wednesday.

It will be windy at times throughout the day and there is a decent chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms, especially between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

A system will develop over us on Thursday, leading to dropping temperatures and lots of rain.

During the day on Thursday, there may be a few showers but the longer-term, widespread rainfall is set to arrive later in the afternoon.

There will also be embedded thunderstorms.

Some communities in Calgary will see 15 millimetres of rain, while other communities that get the embedded isolated thunderstorms could see closer to 35 millimetres of rain.

The rain will continue into Friday morning.

We should bounce back into the 20s for part of the long weekend (Saturday and Sunday).