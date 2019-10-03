CALGARY – Mounties in Drumheller are working to find the rightful owners of a large quantity of stolen items that were found inside a home in the community on Wednesday.

Officials say they recovered thousands of dollars' worth of stolen property inside the home, including electronics, collectibles, historical documents and identity documents.

It's believed the suspects had been taking the items from uninhabited homes throughout Drumheller over the past few weeks.

Charges are pending against a number of people believed to be behind the thefts.

In the meantime, the RCMP is working to determine ownership of the property and return the items to the proper owners wherever possible.

Police are also reminding residents to always report their stolen items the moment they notice they've gone missing. They are also encouraged to document the valuable items in their homes and record serial numbers and take photographs whenever possible.