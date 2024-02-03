Dumpster fire in downtown Lethbridge does close to 50K worth of damage

A dumpster fire caused almost $50,000 damage Friday morning in Lethbridge.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on the 1200 block of 3 Avenue South at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters from three stations arrived to discover evidence of a dumpster fire that spread to the exterior of a business.

The blaze was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.