    • Dustin Wolf rides high in return to Wranglers, as Calgary defeats Tucson 2-0 in AHL playoff opener

    Dustin Wolf stopped 46 shots to lead the Calgary Wranglers to a Game 1 2-0 win over the Roadrunners Wednesday night in Tucson. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers) Dustin Wolf stopped 46 shots to lead the Calgary Wranglers to a Game 1 2-0 win over the Roadrunners Wednesday night in Tucson. (Photo: X@AHLWranglers)
    Dustin Wolf led the way for the Wranglers Wednesday night, stopping 46 shots as Calgary defeated the Roadrunners 2-0 in a game played in Tucson, Ariz.

    Cole Schwindt scored 6:14 into the second period and that held up until Matt Coronato scored into an empty net late in the third to complete the scoring.

    The victory gave the Wranglers a one-game lead in the best of three series. They can clinch the series with a victory Friday night.

    Puck drop for that one is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

