East Village seniors tower fire caused by ignited cooking oil

A fire in an East Village seniors tower was caused by cooking oil that ignited, and then exploded, the fire department said Friday.

On July 19, around 3:45 p.m., crews responded to a fire at the Geo C.King Tower at 807 6 Street S.E. in the East Village, where witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from one of the building’s fourth-floor suites, which resulted in the death of a woman who lived in the suite.

Investigators believe the fire spread from the stove, extending to the rest of the kitchen, filling the apartment with thick, hot smoke. The smoke alarm inside the suite wasn’t working.

Once the fire and smoke used up almost all the air in the suite, a cracked window allowed in air from outside that caused the explosion.

The fire department offered the following tips to ensure cooking safety:

Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, broiling or boiling food;

If you must leave the kitchen, turn off the stove and remove the pot from the burner;

Make sure to use dry oven mitts and potholders to prevent scalding or burns;

Use the stove’s back burners whenever possible;

Keep potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, and other items that can burn away from the stovetop;

Clean food and grease from the oven and stovetop once it has cooled; and

Always keep an oven mitt and lid nearby when cooking.

For more information on fire prevention and fire safety, please visit calgary.ca/fire.