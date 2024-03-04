CALGARY
Calgary

    • Eau Claire Market farewell party planned for May 11; closure details released

    Calgary's Eau Claire Market will be knocked down next year to make way for a major development in the city's Green Line project – an underground LRT station that's touted to revitalize the downtown core. Calgary's Eau Claire Market will be knocked down next year to make way for a major development in the city's Green Line project – an underground LRT station that's touted to revitalize the downtown core.
    Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market will close at the end of May to make way for a major new development planned in the area.

    The work will include the construction of a Green Line LRT station – part of a $5.5-billion upgrade.

    Demolition of the 30-year-old mall is expected to begin in July and be finished by the fall.

    The Joey Eau Claire restaurant will continue to operate during the work.

    A farewell party for the mall is being planned for May 11. 

