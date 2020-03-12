CALGARY -- Management of The Garage Sports Bar and Restaurant in Eau Claire Market confirms the establishment has been temporarily closed after a staff member contracted COVID-19.

According to a statement released by The Garage Sports Bar Thursday morning, an employee had returned to Calgary from Frankfurt, Germany on March 1 and worked shifts at the sports bar between March 2 and March 7 prior to their positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

"We are working closely with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and are taking every precaution to protect our employees and patrons, including a voluntary and temporary closure of our business."

The Garage Sports Bar was closed to the public on March 10 and the closure will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. The staff member's role at The Garage has not been released.

Representatives of the sports bar say all staff members who were in contact with the affected individual have voluntarily isolated themselves for the period of 14 days and staff members will be compensated for shifts lost to the shutdown.

"While we were not ordered or instructed to close, we are taking this time to ensure every precaution is met and exceeded for the safety of our staff and patrons. The premise is being thoroughly cleansed and disinfected and we will reopen only when every health protocol and precaution has been met ensuring public safety.

"Staff and patrons at The Garage are a family and as such we look after each other."