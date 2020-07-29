CALGARY -- RCMP in Brooks, Alta. arrested a 40-year-old man accused of attempting to befriend a six-year-old girl to try and get personal and inappropriate information from her.

Police were told of a suspicious man in Sutherland Park in Brooks — roughly 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary — about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the suspect approached the girl, who was at the park with her family, and engaged in conversation with her, "in an apparent attempt to be-friend her and solicit personal and inappropriate information from her," police said in a release.

A suspect was located soon after, who police said was under the influence of alcohol and in breach of several release condition.

A 40-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested and charged with:

One count of causing a disturbance

Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

His name has not been released. The suspect was released from custody with several conditions and is scheduled to appear in Brooks provincial court on Oct. 7.