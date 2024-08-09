CALGARY
Calgary

    • Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady

    A stock photo of women working in an office. (Pexels/Cowomen) A stock photo of women working in an office. (Pexels/Cowomen)
    Share

    While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.

    Statistics Canada released its July 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment rate sitting at 7.1 per cent, the same as both July and June.

    In Edmonton, unemployment surged to eight per cent in July from 7.1 per cent in June.

    The city is now tied with Saint John, N.B., and St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont., for the second-highest unemployment in Canada among the 36 cities surveyed.

    Only Windsor, Ont., had a higher jobless number, sitting at 9.1 per cent.

    Calgary's unemployment dropped to 7.6 per cent in July from 8.5 per cent in June. 

    In Lethbridge, unemployment dipped to 4.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent in June.

    Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent in July.

    The Labour Force Survey examined the week of July 14 to 20, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News