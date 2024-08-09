Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady

While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.

Statistics Canada released its July 2024 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's unemployment rate sitting at 7.1 per cent, the same as both July and June.

In Edmonton, unemployment surged to eight per cent in July from 7.1 per cent in June.

The city is now tied with Saint John, N.B., and St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont., for the second-highest unemployment in Canada among the 36 cities surveyed.

Only Windsor, Ont., had a higher jobless number, sitting at 9.1 per cent.

Calgary's unemployment dropped to 7.6 per cent in July from 8.5 per cent in June.

In Lethbridge, unemployment dipped to 4.8 per cent from 5.1 per cent in June.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent in July.

The Labour Force Survey examined the week of July 14 to 20, 2024.