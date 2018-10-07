A young child is in Calgary hospital after they were hit by a truck in Lethbridge on Saturday evening.

Lethbridge police were called to the scene of a crash along Black Wolf Boulevard N. at about 5:45 p.m. and found that a blue Ford F-150 has struck an eight-year-old child.

The victim sustained unspecified injuries as a result and was taken to hospital in Calgary for treatment.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash but have ruled out alcohol as a factor.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit has been called and the investigation is ongoing.